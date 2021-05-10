Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $247.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,234,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,428,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

