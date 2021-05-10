Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is set to release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

