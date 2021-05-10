Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $251.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

