Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $618.28 million and $72.99 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.81 or 0.00016958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00190565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $702.13 or 0.01213936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.00749959 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,036,446 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

