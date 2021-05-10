Mizuho Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

ALGM stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

