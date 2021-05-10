Mizuho Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $92.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.10.

RPD stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

