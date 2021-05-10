Mizuho Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,086 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

