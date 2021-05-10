Mizuho Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $280.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

