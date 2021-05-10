MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $81,975,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

MKSI opened at $183.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

