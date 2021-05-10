Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.72 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

MODN traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

