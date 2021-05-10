Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 200,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,963. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

