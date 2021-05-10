Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 83,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 61,024 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. 87,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,460. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.