Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

SCHA traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,387. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

