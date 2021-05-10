Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 300 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $199.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

