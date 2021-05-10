MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

