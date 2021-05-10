Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

