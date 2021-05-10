Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

