Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

