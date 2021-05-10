Morgan Stanley Boosts Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $60.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of OM opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,918,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

