Morgan Stanley Boosts PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target to $15.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

PQG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

