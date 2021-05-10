Morgan Stanley Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $170.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. Primerica has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

