Morgan Stanley Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s current price.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. Natera has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

