Morgan Stanley Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $170.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.62. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

