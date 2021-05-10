Morgan Stanley Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $135.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.51 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

