Morgan Stanley Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $81.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

