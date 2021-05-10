Morgan Stanley Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,248. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

