Morgan Stanley Raises Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $24.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Tronox has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,301 shares of company stock worth $1,857,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,507,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

