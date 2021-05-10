Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,762,014.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,488 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.35, for a total value of $2,762,014.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,725,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,289,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $262.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.