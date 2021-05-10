MORPHOSE (MORPH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $143,574.00

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be purchased for about $17.21 or 0.00029777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MORPHOSE has a total market capitalization of $853,224.40 and $143,574.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MORPHOSE has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00068641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 140.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00248737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.37 or 0.01185991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003640 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.42 or 0.00748266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,593.19 or 0.99660974 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,583 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash.

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MORPHOSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MORPHOSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

