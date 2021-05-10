MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MTUAY opened at $129.13 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

