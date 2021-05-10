MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $74.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

