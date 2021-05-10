MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

