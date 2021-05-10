MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total value of $2,801,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $562.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $564.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.