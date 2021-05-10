MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

