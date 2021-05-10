MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 7,383 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.