MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 28.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

CAT stock opened at $240.99 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $241.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

