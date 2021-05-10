MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 8,546 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.