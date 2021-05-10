Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MYOV opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

