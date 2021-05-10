Myriad Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Myriad has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $70,504.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1,284.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,979,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

