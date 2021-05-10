NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Tops $0.0002

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $71,533.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00084873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.00803099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.75 or 0.09133685 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.