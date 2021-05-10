NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Financial Comparison

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -53.47% -68.96% -24.15% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -339.86% -144.74%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 23.75 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -34.18 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -2.99

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NanoString Technologies and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.55%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq technologies. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; and Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and in Phase II for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other central nervous system disorders. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.