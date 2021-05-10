Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.54

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.54 and last traded at $166.29, with a volume of 1947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

