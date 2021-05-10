National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

TSE GIL opened at C$44.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.93.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.