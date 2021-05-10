National Bankshares Boosts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.98. The stock has a market cap of C$101.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$9.75 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.45 million. Analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.