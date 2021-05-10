National Bankshares Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.24. The company has a market cap of C$33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders have bought a total of 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 over the last ninety days.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

