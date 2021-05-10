National Bankshares Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$55.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.88.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$44.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.34.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

