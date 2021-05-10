National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

