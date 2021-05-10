NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSE NCR opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

