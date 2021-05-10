Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,555 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $95.38 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

