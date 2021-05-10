NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPTN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,868. The company has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

